Barclays PLC Buys 108,103 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,103 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of CVB Financial worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 41.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 26.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 62,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of CVBF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,155. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $25.22.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In other news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $150,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,142.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,975 shares in the company, valued at $604,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.