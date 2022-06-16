Barclays PLC Buys 36,318 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,318 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,738,000 after acquiring an additional 277,967 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 533,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $63.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

Shares of RAMP stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.83. 14,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,027. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.32 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.34 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,264,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries.

