Barclays PLC Buys 864 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dillard’s worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total transaction of $159,845.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NYSE DDS traded down $17.63 on Thursday, reaching $275.67. 2,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,581. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.29 and a 12 month high of $416.71. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $8.01. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 1.64%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

