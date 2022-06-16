Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Credit Acceptance worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CACC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.50.

In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.29, for a total value of $8,602,623.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,831 shares in the company, valued at $25,741,507.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded down $32.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $480.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,610. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.21. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $413.16 and a 12 month high of $703.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $567.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $572.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 21.07.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $13.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.30 by $0.46. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 52.16%. The business had revenue of $455.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

