Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,645 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Independent Bank Group worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,044,000 after purchasing an additional 189,477 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,451,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,756,000 after purchasing an additional 57,409 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 219,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,277,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.61. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.12.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $144.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on IBTX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $63,693.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $187,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,617.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,858 shares of company stock worth $627,352 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

