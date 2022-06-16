Barclays PLC Has $5.68 Million Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 260.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,173 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Americold Realty Trust worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period.

COLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE:COLD traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.42. 11,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,532. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -241.83, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.34. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.33%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

