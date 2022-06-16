Barclays PLC Trims Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,335 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Landstar System worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.80. 3,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,899. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.12 and a twelve month high of $188.63.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSTR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

