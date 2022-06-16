Barkby Group (LON:BARK) Trading Down 5.8%

Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.60 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.60 ($0.13). 40,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 37,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.14).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.46.

The Barkby Group PLC engages in consumer and hospitality, real estate, and life sciences businesses. The company operates specialty coffee bars; and gastropubs, inns, and function spaces. It also sells luxury vehicles through showrooms, as well as through online. In addition, the company is involved in sourcing and developing commercial property projects, including retail warehouses, car dealerships, and storage.

