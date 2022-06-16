Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.03

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.03 and last traded at $31.24, with a volume of 5906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.49.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.54 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In other news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

