Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Short Interest Update

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,400 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the May 15th total of 256,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 598.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 84,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 554,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 122,168 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRN traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. 147,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.60. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.

Barnwell Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:BRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.68 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 244.31%.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

