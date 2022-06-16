Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.47.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded down $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $31.93. The company had a trading volume of 210,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,472. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.09.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.43%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

