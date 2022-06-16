Beacon (BECN) One Day Volume Hits $3,021.00

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Beacon has a market cap of $349,966.66 and approximately $3,021.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000929 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 33% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00112076 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000205 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.