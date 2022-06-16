Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 357.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,656 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 71.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 91,206 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 41.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 57,511 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BZH shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Beazer Homes USA stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,641. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 12.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.91.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.39. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $508.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

