Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Market Capitalization Achieves $87.76 Million

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00078605 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000535 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016067 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00049607 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00248005 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007874 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.