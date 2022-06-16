Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.55-$5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion. Belden also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.50.

NYSE BDC traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.71. 12,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,831. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average is $57.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.39. Belden has a 1 year low of $45.31 and a 1 year high of $68.87.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Belden will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after buying an additional 111,078 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Belden by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

