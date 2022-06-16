Bell Rock Capital LLC Makes New $385,000 Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,176,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 141,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $141.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $139.98 and a one year high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.