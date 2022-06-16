Belt Finance Price Down 29.3% Over Last 7 Days (BELT)

Belt Finance (BELT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Belt Finance has a market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $195,939.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 218% against the dollar and now trades at $10,023.05 or 0.47713722 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00418462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00083873 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012235 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

