Belt Market Cap Achieves $71.12 Million (BELT)

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Belt coin can now be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Belt has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4,356.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,933.75 or 0.46927483 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00409083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00081211 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012069 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

