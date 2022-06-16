Berenberg Bank Boosts Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Price Target to GBX 150

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 142 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.82) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SRE opened at GBX 100 ($1.21) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 125.51. Sirius Real Estate has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 145.30 ($1.76).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Sirius Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

