Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.39

Shares of Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.39 and traded as low as $10.85. Berkshire Bancorp shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 4,612 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38.

Get Berkshire Bancorp alerts:

About Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK)

Berkshire Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.