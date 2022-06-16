Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $50.60

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.60 and last traded at $50.65, with a volume of 34901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

