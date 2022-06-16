Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $50.60

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.60 and last traded at $50.65, with a volume of 34901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.57.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
About Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
