Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Short Interest Up 29.7% in May

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the May 15th total of 10,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Better World Acquisition stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24. Better World Acquisition has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWAC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Better World Acquisition by 44.5% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 102,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 31,720 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Better World Acquisition by 47.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Better World Acquisition by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 65,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 31,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Better World Acquisition by 599.1% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 885,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 759,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp.

