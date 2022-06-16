BetterWealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,329 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BetterWealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.
Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $41.02. The stock had a trading volume of 907,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,359,424. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.
