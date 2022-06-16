BetterWealth LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

BetterWealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.0% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BetterWealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,693,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,086,000 after buying an additional 1,425,887 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 591.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,277,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,986 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,080,100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,434,000 after buying an additional 102,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,823,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,012. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

