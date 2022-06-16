BetterWealth LLC Invests $361,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BetterWealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $3.74 on Thursday, reaching $128.42. 132,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,743,798. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.68 and a 200 day moving average of $144.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.17 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

