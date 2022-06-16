BetterWealth LLC Makes New $20.24 Million Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

BetterWealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 775,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,241,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 14.2% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 727.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000.
Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,803. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $27.31.
