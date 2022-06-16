BidiPass Reaches Market Capitalization of $44,633.25 (BDP)

BidiPass (BDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $44,633.25 and $52.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BidiPass has traded 56.6% lower against the dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

