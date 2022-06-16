Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,350 at Royal Bank of Canada

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,375 ($16.69) to GBX 1,350 ($16.39) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.24) to GBX 1,650 ($20.03) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($13.84) to GBX 1,500 ($18.21) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,500.00.

Shares of Big Yellow Group stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

