Bill Few Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,897 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $8.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.34. 3,234,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,209,719. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $167.74 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

