Bill Few Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 4,337 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,895,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Duke Energy by 37.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 29,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.55.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.22. The stock had a trading volume of 188,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,538. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

