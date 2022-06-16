Bill Few Associates Inc. Invests $2.94 Million in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,000. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,689,000 after buying an additional 3,876,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,044 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,823 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,526 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.14. The stock had a trading volume of 210,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day moving average is $80.87. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

