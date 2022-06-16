Bill Few Associates Inc. Makes New $385,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.69.

UPS stock traded down $4.44 on Thursday, hitting $171.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,814. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.55. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $149.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.