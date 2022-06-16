Bill Few Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 83,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 28,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.76.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 487,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,301,777. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.