Bill Few Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 823 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $382,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in FedEx by 24.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,143 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX traded down $7.58 on Thursday, hitting $225.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $304.59.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.30.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

