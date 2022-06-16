Bill Few Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,210 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMC traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,674. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.14 and its 200-day moving average is $161.44. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.86 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.90.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

