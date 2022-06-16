Bill Few Associates Inc. Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,244,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,149,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.30.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $66.93. 179,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,732,684. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

