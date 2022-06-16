BinaryX Price Hits $141.22 on Exchanges (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. BinaryX has a market cap of $285.68 million and $92.42 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for $141.22 or 0.00672361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004080 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004336 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00171905 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

