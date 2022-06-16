Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $468.73

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $468.73 and last traded at $468.85, with a volume of 2108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $481.53.

BIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $793.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $523.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $599.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

