BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives $111.77 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of BMRN opened at $74.15 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $355,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,639 shares of company stock worth $9,225,134 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,749,000 after buying an additional 60,842 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after acquiring an additional 551,729 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

