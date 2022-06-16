Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Insider William S. Rushforth Sells 42,337 Shares

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) insider William S. Rushforth sold 42,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $23,708.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,765,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,755.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Bird Global stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.53. 4,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,096. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. Bird Global Inc has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Accel Leaders Fund II Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,907,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

