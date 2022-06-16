Bistroo (BIST) Trading 19.8% Lower Over Last Week

Bistroo (BIST) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Bistroo coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Bistroo has a total market capitalization of $648,852.51 and $47,364.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bistroo has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,129% against the dollar and now trades at $7,319.80 or 0.32760086 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.31 or 0.00404194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00073369 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00036970 BTC.

About Bistroo

Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO

Bistroo Coin Trading

