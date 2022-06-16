BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Shares Down 36.6%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) dropped 36.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 2,327,166 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 291% from the average daily volume of 595,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $84.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BIT Mining by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 105,644 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 224.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 42,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,200,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 51,887 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $941,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 66.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 54,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

