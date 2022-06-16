BitcoinPoS 24-Hour Volume Tops $59.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 42.1% against the US dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $264,518.70 and approximately $59.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,758,781 coins and its circulating supply is 5,547,327 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

