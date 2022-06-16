BitDAO Market Cap Hits $248.50 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitDAO has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $248.50 million and approximately $53.12 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,081.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,140.81 or 0.33997806 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00430071 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00088339 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012215 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

