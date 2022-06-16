BitForex Token Market Capitalization Reaches $10.57 Million (BF)

BitForex Token (BF) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded 37.3% lower against the US dollar. BitForex Token has a market capitalization of $10.57 million and $258,985.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitForex Token coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004788 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,905.44 or 0.99858318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00111968 BTC.

BitForex Token Profile

BitForex Token is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,287,336,070 coins. BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial . The official website for BitForex Token is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

Buying and Selling BitForex Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitForex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitForex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

