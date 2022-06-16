BitNautic Token (BTNT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $13,135.00

BitNautic Token (BTNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. In the last week, BitNautic Token has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. One BitNautic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001021 BTC on major exchanges. BitNautic Token has a total market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $13,135.00 worth of BitNautic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,523.89 or 1.00191693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00112813 BTC.

BitNautic Token Coin Profile

BitNautic Token (BTNT) is a coin. BitNautic Token’s total supply is 49,993,221 coins and its circulating supply is 19,078,647 coins. The official website for BitNautic Token is bitnautic.io . The Reddit community for BitNautic Token is /r/BitNautic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitNautic Token’s official Twitter account is @bitnautic . BitNautic Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitnautic

According to CryptoCompare, “BitNautic have developed an all-in-one solution for all industry players, which allows shippers to book transport for their cargo choosing and combining the best carriers in terms of price, speed and carrier reputation, based on real users experiences. The platform is built on the Blockchain, which allows full supply chain transparency, secure digital management of data and documentation, safe payments without the need of third party approval, and much more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNautic Token directly using US dollars.

