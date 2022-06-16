BitTube 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $86.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. BitTube has a market cap of $155,195.71 and $86.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.89 or 0.00517015 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000204 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 346,190,479 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

