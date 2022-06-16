BitWhite Hits Market Capitalization of $36,534.56 (BTW)

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, BitWhite has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. BitWhite has a market cap of $36,534.56 and $45,054.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

