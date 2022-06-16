BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Sold by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31,120 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BTZ. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 22,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 45,287 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 212,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter worth $154,000.

BTZ stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.44. 311,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,216. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

