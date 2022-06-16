BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the May 15th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,104,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,455,000 after buying an additional 138,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,248,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,831,000 after buying an additional 234,143 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,749,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,714,000 after buying an additional 50,603 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,696,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,179,000 after buying an additional 190,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,351,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,280,000 after buying an additional 371,896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $9.07 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

